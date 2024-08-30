Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,520 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,176 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,567,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $16,056,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,020,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $46.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.