Whittier Trust Co. Sells 400 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,840.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,325 shares of company stock worth $11,068,068 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $587.63 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $593.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $545.05 and its 200-day moving average is $481.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.