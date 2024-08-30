Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,682 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 3.6% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $65.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

