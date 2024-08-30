Whittier Trust Co. Sells 902 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,489,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 670,720 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $14,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after purchasing an additional 331,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $9,075,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BWA opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

