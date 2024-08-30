Whittier Trust Co. Sells 9,139 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 9.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 40.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Macquarie downgraded UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

