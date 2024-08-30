Whittier Trust Co. Sells 94 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,936,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $17,255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 21.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $218.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $221.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

