Whittier Trust Co. Takes $74,000 Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Saul Centers by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $973.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $41.63.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.29). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $66.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BFS

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.