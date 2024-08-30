Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $146.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $147.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $726,589.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $726,589.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,890. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

