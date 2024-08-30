Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 220.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

