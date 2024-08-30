Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.2% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,008,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,948,000 after purchasing an additional 880,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

