Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 million, a PE ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

