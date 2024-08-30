Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

