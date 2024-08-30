William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.70.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $243.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $246.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,120.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,326,437 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.