William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for TWFG in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TWFG’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TWFG’s FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 million.
View Our Latest Research Report on TWFG
TWFG Stock Performance
TWFG opened at $27.34 on Friday. TWFG has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $27.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TWFG news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janice E. Zwinggi acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,991. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 in the last quarter.
About TWFG
We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TWFG
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Applied Digital’s Stock Recovery: Analysts Forecast Strong Upside
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Ollie’s Stock Goes On Sale: It’s Time To Back Up The Truck
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.