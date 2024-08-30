William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for TWFG in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TWFG’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TWFG’s FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get TWFG alerts:

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWFG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TWFG from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TWFG

TWFG Stock Performance

TWFG opened at $27.34 on Friday. TWFG has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TWFG news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janice E. Zwinggi acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,991. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 in the last quarter.

About TWFG

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.