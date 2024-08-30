Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells $61,272.40 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $61,272.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $105.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

