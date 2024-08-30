Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 94.8% in August

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CANSF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

