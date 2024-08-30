Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WING. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $386.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.47. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

