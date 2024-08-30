Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.36. 466,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,635,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIT. Nomura began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 292.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,644 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 277,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 173,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 1,972,425 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

