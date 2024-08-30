Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WIT. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Wipro Stock Up 1.3 %

WIT stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.90. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Wipro by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,001,644 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 277,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 173,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Wipro by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 1,972,425 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

