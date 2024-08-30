WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.52. 543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

