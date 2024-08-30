WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.19 and last traded at $39.01. Approximately 5,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $345.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Get WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,183,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,491,000 after purchasing an additional 75,679 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 732,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 599,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 125.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 223,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 124,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 52.3% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.