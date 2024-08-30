Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $550.46

Shares of Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.46 ($7.26) and traded as high as GBX 627 ($8.27). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 608 ($8.02), with a volume of 156,432 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.57) to GBX 700 ($9.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($7.25) to GBX 595 ($7.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Workspace Group

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 609.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workspace Group news, insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.78), for a total transaction of £21,222.30 ($27,986.68). In other news, insider David Benson sold 19,129 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £1,147.74 ($1,513.57). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.78), for a total value of £21,222.30 ($27,986.68). 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workspace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.