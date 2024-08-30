WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

WPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE WPP opened at $47.78 on Friday. WPP has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.954 per share. This is a boost from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WPP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

