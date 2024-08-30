Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $2.76 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.