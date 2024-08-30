Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.84. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 8,944 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

