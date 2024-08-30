XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,752,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 12,926,719 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $8.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPeng from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get XPeng alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPEV

XPeng Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in XPeng by 9,123.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 806,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 83.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $41,993,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 35.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 978,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $26,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.