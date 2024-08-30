YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 111,982 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $14,576,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

