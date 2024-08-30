Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of H stock opened at $149.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,373,585.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,773,522. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

