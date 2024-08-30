Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Medifast in a report released on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of MED opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. Medifast has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $203.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $168.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.44 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Medifast by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Medifast by 592.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

