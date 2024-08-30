Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for STERIS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

STERIS Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $237.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.38. STERIS has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $243.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,526 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STERIS by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,453,000 after acquiring an additional 778,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 120,616 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in STERIS by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,988,000 after acquiring an additional 282,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 29.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,663,000 after purchasing an additional 263,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

