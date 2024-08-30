Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USAC opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $63,856,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,754,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $63,856,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,754,315 shares in the company, valued at $63,349,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,812,342 shares of company stock worth $64,681,132 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 280,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 60,010 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 202,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

