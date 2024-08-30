Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

CW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Shares of CW stock opened at $314.26 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $318.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

