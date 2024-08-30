Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,809,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $21,278,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $13,877,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 522.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 752,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,754,000 after buying an additional 594,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,231. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

