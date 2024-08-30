Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NMI in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.
NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. NMI has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.
In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
