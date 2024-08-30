Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.94.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

SPG opened at $165.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day moving average is $150.24. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 50,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

