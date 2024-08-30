Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

SPG opened at $165.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day moving average is $150.24. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 50,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.