Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.18. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.79 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG opened at $173.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $162.04. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $189.81. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

