Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.08. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $169,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

