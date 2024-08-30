Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GT opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

