Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LKQ in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of LKQ opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,583,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in LKQ by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after buying an additional 227,314 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

