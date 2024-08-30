Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $67,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,524,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 103.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.1% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 744,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 97,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.