Zacks Research Weighs in on Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

BR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $212.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average of $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,126,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,126,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,503,110. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

