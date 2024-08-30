Zacks Research Weighs in on Emerson Electric Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.46. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMR. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

