Zacks Research Weighs in on Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $122.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Quarry LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 315.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.3% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.