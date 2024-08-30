Zacks Research Weighs in on Immunovant, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Immunovant in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,314,000 after purchasing an additional 650,506 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after buying an additional 1,232,909 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,356,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Immunovant by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after acquiring an additional 259,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $42,847.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,695.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $74,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,673.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $42,847.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 446,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,695.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $904,638 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

