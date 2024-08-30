Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $5.60 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.3494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.30%.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

