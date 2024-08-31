1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.22. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 422,706 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $515.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

