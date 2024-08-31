1,286 Shares in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Bought by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.1% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

ZEUS stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $446.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.25 million for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

