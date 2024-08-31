13,465 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AB stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 117.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.95.

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,935.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,935.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

