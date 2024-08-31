14,507 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,507 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 62,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BOX by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,200. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

BOX Stock Down 1.0 %

BOX stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

