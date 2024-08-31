200,073 Shares in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $39.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.32. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

